As the heat wave continues, individuals are being asked to keep conserving energy

This morning, over 250 customers in Indio were without power. Power has now been restored. Detials to that outage can be found here.

The heave wave continues today and customers are being asked to continue conservation efforts throughout the day. California ISO Flex Alert is also asking customers to begin conserving energy one hour earlier today, from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. instead of previously 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

To continue saving power today in your home some tips you can do include:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits

Defer use of major appliances

Turn off unnecessary lights

Unplug unused electrical devices

Close blinds and drapes

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have more details tonight, live at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.