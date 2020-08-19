Police investigating rash of early morning robberies in Indio and Palm Desert

Breaking News

Police were still looking for suspects following a rash of early morning robberies in Indio and Palm Desert Wednesday.

The first was in Indio at a Circle K convenience store located on the southwest corner of Jefferson Street and Highway 111 at 2:55 a.m., according to an Indio Police Department spokesman. The suspect had a handgun and asked a clerk for money from a register. The suspect escaped.

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department also reported a robbery at 3:17 a.m. at in the area of Country Club Drive and Washington Street. Deputies said the suspect escaped before deputies arrived. The area was searched and no suspects were in custody.

A suspect matching the same description entered the AM/PM store on Jefferson Street at Avenue 42 in Indio at 3:26 a.m. Police said the suspect walked into the store with a handgun, and got away with money from a cash register. Nobody was hurt.

Police and the Sheriffs Department say the crime investigations remain active and ongoing.