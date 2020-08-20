All lanes blocked on I-10 eastbound from overturned big-rig truck

Breaking News

A collision involving a big rig semi and another truck was blocking all four eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Banning Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at 7:14 a.m. just west of 8th Street involving a gray Toyota Tundra and a semi police said jack-knifed and was leaking fuel.

The big rig was flipped over and blocking all lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol. Injuries were reported, although it's not known how severe. 150 gallons of diesel fuel had spilled, according to the CHP.

Westbound traffic was not impacted by the freeway closure, but eastbound traffic was backed up to Ramsey Street, approximately a mile.

Vehicles were being diverted off the freeway at 8th Street and using a construction bypass lane to pass by the wreckage. The 8th Street freeway onramp was also closed to eastbound traffic.

