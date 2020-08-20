Palm Springs City Council District 5 election will be held

News

The Palm Springs City Council unanimously voted to hold the election for the District 5 council seat.

Councilmembers considered canceling the election as District 5 Councilmember Lisa Middleton is running unopposed. State law would've allowed councilmembers to appoint Middleton as councilmember for another four-year term.

Riverside County estimates that the election would cost approximately $22,000 in taxpayer money for one candidate, which city staff had hoped to save if possible

During a special meeting held on Thursday, the council voted 4-0 as the City Clerk's office can still accept write-in candidates at a later date.

District 5 encompasses the southwest part of Palm Springs.

Middleton was elected to the Palm Springs council in 2017 and her four-year term was set to end in 2021. Middleton and District 4 Councilmember Christy Holstege agreed to move their elections up a year to ensure that districts were represented by voters that live in those areas. Both were elected in 2017 before voting districts were established.

Holstege is not running unopposed. She faces two other candidates Mike McCulloch and Dian Torres.

The council is also set to consider expanding outdoor "Al Fresco" dining on Palm Canyon Drive, which allows for additional outdoor seating with patio.