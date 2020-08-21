Homeless encampment catches on fire in Indio

News

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire at a homeless encampment in Indio Friday afternoon.

The fire is burning near the area of Madison Street and Avenue 42, north of Interstate 10.

Vegetation Fire RPTD @ 4:33 pm Ave 42 X Madison St, in Indio. Firefighters responded to a fire burning in approx 1/2 acre of tamarisk trees. A Sun Bus has been requested as firefighters work in challenging heat conditions. 15 ENG, 2 Chiefs. #MonroeFire pic.twitter.com/Qk9046JeK9 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 22, 2020

