Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:02 pm
Published 5:19 pm

Homeless encampment catches on fire in Indio

indio fire pic
Courtesy of Karen O'Brien via Share@KESQ.com

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire at a homeless encampment in Indio Friday afternoon.

The fire is burning near the area of Madison Street and Avenue 42, north of Interstate 10.

We have a crew gathering more information, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply