Lane closures set for next week on I-10 between Cabazon and Banning

News

One eastbound lane on Interstate 10 between Banning and Cabazon will close along staggered sections of roadway for two nights next week for road work, Caltrans announced today.

The I-10 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, also called the I-10 Tune- Up, is entering its sixth month, and crews have been gradually making improvements to nearly 20 miles of roadway between Beaumont and state Route 111 north of Palm Springs.

Nighttime work is set to start up again Sunday and end Tuesday. Crews will shut down one eastbound lane on the four-lane artery at staggered intervals between Ramsey Street in Banning and Maliki Road in Cabazon to install protective barriers for workers between 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Crews on Monday were also set to restart daytime work throughout the work week between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. within the same stretch of roadway, although daytime lane or ramp closures will not accompany the work, Caltrans said.

Caltrans deployed a temporary crossover lane along about five miles of roadway between Banning and Cabazon on July 31 as part of the project.

The roughly five-mile temporary lane was built to allow eastbound traffic to cross onto the opposing side of the roadway in order to avoid daytime lane closures associated with the project, according to Caltrans.

The I-10 Tune-Up includes replacing guardrails, repaving outside lanes, replacing slabs in inside lanes and upgrading various on- and off-ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $210 million project is primarily funded by the state gas tax, and the remainder through federal funds as well as some funding from the state, according to Caltrans.

Work is scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2022.