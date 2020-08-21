Why water bills are spiking in Desert Hot Springs

News

Over the past few days several Desert Hot Springs residents have come forward reporting an increase in their water bills. Many took to the DHS Neighborhood group on Facebook to voice their concerns. Some said they experienced the spike after the Mission Springs Water District installed new meters.

The district posted to Facebook and its website, saying about 1,000 customers 'have continuous consumption,' which could be a factor in increased bills.

Coming up at 6 p.m. we're speaking with one concerned resident whose bills has more than doubled in the past month. We'll also have more on what the water district has to say.