Zobö & Meester’s set to permanently close on Sept. 9

Zobö & Meester's in Cathedral City is going out of business.

The restaurant's owners made the announcement Monday afternoon on social media.

"Sadly it's true, COVID-19 restrictions have shuttered our business and we couldn't be more heartbroken. We love our customers and can't believe this is happening. Thank you to everyone of you that have been there for us during our 5 year journey," reads the post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The restaurant will be officially closing its doors on September 9 and are asking for residents to place their orders while they still can to help pay staff, delivery service, and other bills.

"Your assistance during our final days will make a huge difference to every employee, all of which all have families and are understandably worried about the future," reads the post.

Zobö & Meester's is located at 68703 Perez Road between Cathedral Canyon Drive and Date Palm Drive.

The restaurant was featured on the Guy Fieri program Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.

You can find more information on Zobö & Meester's on its website ---https://www.zamgrill.com/#zobo-meesters