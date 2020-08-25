How close is Riverside County to being removed from the state’s watch list?

News

In order for Riverside County to get off the state’s watch list 3 things need to happen:

We can’t have more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14 day period

We can’t have more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14 day period and a positive test-result rate of more than 8 percent over a seven day period.

Hospitalization rates must decrease and intensive care unit beds and ventilators must be available.

News Channel 3 plans to speak with the Riverside County Health Department to see how far away we are from being removed off the watch list.

We're also reaching out to come of the leaders in the Coachella Valley to get their thoughts on the county's request to reopen.

