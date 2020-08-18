A look at Riverside County’s proposed reopening plan

News

Riverside County's Executive Officer, George Johnson sent a letter on August 12 to the state outlining a proposed reopening plan.

“A commitment from the state will provide clarity to our residents that the sacrifices being asked of them will have a connected purpose to both achieve a more stable and sustainable spread of the disease and to reopen portions of our society and economy," George Johnson said in the letter.

See full letter here.

The letter also includes several materials and information outlining how Riverside County thinks their reopening plan should look.

Phase one would start September 8.

This phase would be the start of allowing indoor services (in accordance with California state COVID-19 guidelines) at places like dine-in restaurants, wineries, breweries, places of worship, non-essential indoor office, personal care places like barbershops, nail salons, hair salons, body art, etc.

Health metrics would be monitored in this phase before moving onto the next phase.

Phase two could start as early at September 22.

This phase would allow the reopening of indoor wedding receptions, group meetings and events and indoor shopping malls.

Again, health metrics would be monitored in this phase before moving onto the next phase. The County says the County CEO, serving as the Director of Emergency Services, in consultation with Public Health and other County Policy Advisors would determine if we move onto the next phase.

In the last phase, phase three could start as early as October 6 with the reopening of gyms, movie theaters and bars.

The letter also included several charts showing how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted Riverside County.