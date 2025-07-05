Skip to Content
Highs temps slightly above average ahead of incoming heatwave to SoCal

Published 4:52 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif (KESQ). Expect clear skies and temps near or slightly above average this weekend, ahead of a major warmup we're tracking next week. Expect a fairly accommodating evening, with temps dipping into the 90s around 8pm.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for portions of Riverside County until midnight tonight. This is due to the smoke from wildfires currently burning to our west and fireworks.

High pressure gradually building into the desert southwest will usher in hotter temperatures next week.

Sunday will be even warmer than today, with a heatwave on deck, expected to impact us next week when our highs will land in the 115 range by as early as Tuesday.

Garrett Hottle

