Palm Springs standoff suspect charged

Felony and misdemeanor charges were filed today against a convicted felon accused of engaging in a standoff of several hours with Palm Springs police.

Bruce Lombardi of Palm Springs, 37, was arrested Friday at a home in the 300 block of West Santa Elena Road.

Lombardi was charged Tuesday with being a felon in possession of a firearm -- a felony -- and misdemeanor resisting arrest. The defendant, who remained in custody at Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta without bail, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

According to Palm Springs Police Department Lt. William Hutchinson, police responded to a domestic violence call at about 7:30 a.m., which later developed into a standoff situation. Members of the Desert Regional SWAT Team -- composed of members of various local police departments -- were then sent to the scene.

"SWAT officers worked for several hours to negotiate with a subject who was acting erratically," police said. "After several hours and unsuccessful attempts to get the suspect to surrender, SWAT officers deployed tear gas into the location.''

Only Lombardi was holed up inside by the time SWAT officers arrived, Hutchinson said. The initial call indicated a woman was also at the home at that time, but police released no further information.

Lombardi has several felony convictions in Riverside County including burglary, criminal threats and receiving stolen property.