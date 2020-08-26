California secures federal funds to pay additional $300 per week in benefits

Coronavirus

California has secured $4.5 billion for the "Lost Wages Assistance Program."

Individuals who are currently eligible to receive at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits may qualify for an additional $300 weekly supplement.

The Employment Development Department (EDD) has announced the state's participation in the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program in a release, which was authorized by an August 8, 2020 Presidential Memorandum.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved the state's application and will provide an initial amount of $4.5 billion, with the possibility of additional funding going forward.

The LWA supplemental payment of $300 per week will be available for a limited period of time, a minimum of three weeks, for claimants who are:

Currently eligible to receive at least $100 per week in benefits, and Who have provided a self-certification that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The LWA supplement will be available for weeks of unemployment dating back to

August 1. EDD and Cal OES jointly filed the grant application on Wednesday night. The application was approved Friday.

EDD will provide more information on this approved program as it becomes available.