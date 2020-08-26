CDC changes guidance on coronavirus testing for people who are asymptomatic

News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is changing guidelines and is now telling the public testing may not be necessary for people who are not showing signs of coronavirus.

The change comes after the agency for several weeks encouraged people to get tested if they may have been exposed to Covid-19.

The reasons for the change are not immediately clear.

Today, News Channel 3 is reaching out to public health officials at the county and state level to get their input on the announcement from the CDC.

We are also reaching out to representatives at hospitals in the Coachella Valley to find out how their approaches to testing might be impacted by the announcement.

