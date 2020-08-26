Near Record Heat again Today
Records tied or broken yesterday included both official reporting stations in the Valley:
We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through tomorrow evening, with highs approaching records again this afternoon.
High pressure begins to weaken Thursday into Friday, ushering in slightly cooler weather for Friday and weekend.
Dew points remain slightly elevated, but will drop as we progress through the afternoon.
Into the weekend and next week, highs will drop closer to seasonal levels!
