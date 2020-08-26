Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:40 am
Published 8:35 am

Near Record Heat again Today

Records tied or broken yesterday included both official reporting stations in the Valley:

We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through tomorrow evening, with highs approaching records again this afternoon.

High pressure begins to weaken Thursday into Friday, ushering in slightly cooler weather for Friday and weekend.

Dew points remain slightly elevated, but will drop as we progress through the afternoon.

Into the weekend and next week, highs will drop closer to seasonal levels!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply