The Draughtsman Palm Springs announces its permanent closure due to coronavirus losses

The Draughtsman restaurant announced its permanent closure in Palm Springs late Thursday and blamed the pandemic for a dramatic loss of business.

"After three unforgettable years, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors for good," read a statement signed by the Draughtsman Team and posted on the business' website. "We looked at the situation every possible way, but in the end, we just couldn’t figure out how to make ends meet in light of the drastic reduction in business as a result of this pandemic," it continued.

The restaurant has been operating on Palm Canyon Drive for 3 years.

Its posted statement said the decision to close was excruciating and thanked its many loyal patrons for their support. "We love this restaurant, our loyal regulars, and especially the wonderful team of people who made this place what it was," the statement read. "To all of you who breathed life into this place, we cannot thank you enough. You put everything you had into trying to make people happier than when they arrived. That’s why we do what we do."

The post said a weekend pop-up restaurant would be open in the space.

Zobo and Meester's in Cathedral City also announced this week that business would be permanently shut down on Sept. 9. due to pandemic business losses.