Urging support for the first-ever statewide Office of Suicide Prevention

News

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people ages 15-24 in the United States.

Wednesday morning, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) joined Assemblymember James Ramos (D-Highland) to urge support for first-ever statewide suicide prevention entity.

"The establishment of a dedicated Office of Suicide Prevention will allow California to implement coordinated suicide prevention strategies and focus resources on vulnerable populations, those most at-risk such as our youth, veterans, communities of color, and LGBTQ youth and adults," stated Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

A weekly survey taken by the U.S. Census Bureau from April to July showed 44% of California adults reported levels of anxiety and gloom. Nationally, that percentage stands at 41%. Compared to last year, this number has spiked significantly. During a similar survey in 2019, results showed 11% of adults had these same symptoms.

Click the following link to see details of Bill AB-2112 Suicide Prevention.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will have the full story tonight all new at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255