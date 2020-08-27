Local former professional athletes weigh in on athlete activism

News

Multiple games and practices across sports leagues, like the NBA, MLB, NFL and MLS, have been canceled or boycotted by players over the past two days, to focus on the ongoing conversation surrounding social justice. This comes days after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin.

There were questions as to whether the NBA would continue with its playoffs. Thursday morning, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the players voted to continue with the season.

College of the Desert assistant basketball coach, Jerome "Pooh" Richardson, who played 10 seasons in the NBA, said he believes the players sent a powerful message and agrees with the season continuing.

A number of NFL teams have canceled practices today in response to the recent shooting. Local former NFL player, Fred "The Hammer" Williamson does not necessarily agree with players using their platforms for social justice.

