City leaders respond to ongoing violence in North Palm Springs

Crime

Palm Springs City Council is responding to the overnight murder that took place inside Desert Highland Gateway Estates. This is now the fourth recent homicide in North Palm Springs.

City leaders, alongside residents, are calling for an end to the violence. Grace Garner, the councilmember who represents District 1 (which includes Desert Highland Gateway Estates), released a video statement on most recent homicide.

“The violence occurring in our city is tragic and my heart goes out to the families of the victims and to the entire community as we grieve these losses. More broadly it’s important we understand the impacts of the suffocating effect of the pandemic and the anxiety that comes from economic insecurities,” said Garner in the video.

She added the issues require “structural community based solutions” that she’s committed to working alongside the community to achieve. “In the meantime, compassion for our youth and families is critical,” she said.

The Palm Springs City Council also released a statement on the most recent homicide that reads in part: “We're committed to further discussing and addressing the underlying causes and factors of the violence -- and how to put a stop to it.”

Read the full statement here: