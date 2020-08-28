Martha’s Village in need of donations, help them “Stuff the Bus” with family essentials this weekend

Coronavirus

Martha’s Village is in need of donations from the community. This weekend people will have the opportunity to help “Stuff the Bus” full of family essentials at the Westfield Mall.

Representatives say they’ll have curbside drop off bins set up at Westfield Mall off of Highway 111 in Palm Desert from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“In the summer, there are less people in Coachella as far as the people who are supporters and donors,” said Larissa Kerstetter, Director of Philanthropy, Martha’s Village.

She says they’re looking for things such as non-perishable food items, water, clothing, hygiene products and school supplies.

With the pandemic, they say more and more people are in need of their services.

“We are seeing a double and tripling of requests for food especially from our pantry we do a monthly usda distribution,” said Kerstetter.

Martha’s Village helps not only those living on site but also people struggling to make ends meet across the Coachella Valley.

“Requests for employment services, job searching, resume support...those have also increased,” said Kerstetter.

By donating new and essential items this weekend, they say the community will help them provide valley families with emergency housing, hot meals, children's education, job training and healthcare.

New essential items that are needed include:

Canned food (pop tops) and Snacks (Fruit Cups, Granola Bars, Crackers)

Bottled Water

Hats, Socks, Flip flops

Cooling Towels and Wipes

Battery powered fans

Sunscreen and Lip Balm

Hygiene products (deodorant, mini shampoo and conditioner, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste)

Band Aids

School Supplies

For more information on the Stuff the Bus Family Essentials Drive, visit www.westfield.com/palmdesert