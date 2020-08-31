Beaumont Police asking for help locating a missing at-risk teen
The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old with mental health issues.
Joseph Wyatt Allen Morris was last seen on Saturday at approximately 10:00 p.m. in the 1300 block of Smoketree Lane in Beaumont.
According to police, Morris is not familiar with the area.
Morris is 6 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen.
Police ask anyone who has seen Joseph to contact the Beaumont Police Department by dialing 911 or the non-emergency line at 951-769-8500.
