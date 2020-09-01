Boutique yoga and pilates studios struggling during the pandemic take equipment and classes outdoors

News

YogaSix in Palm Desert and Club Pilates in Rancho Mirage have decided to take their classes and equipment outdoors after being closed for months due to the pandemic.

They say, since the closure of indoor operations continues in Riverside County, many boutique fitness studios are fighting for survival. Chris Dordell with Club Pilates told News Channel 3, "We firmly believe we should be treated differently than larger gyms."



YogaSix started their outdoor yoga classes last week and this week pilates starts on Tuesday September 1.

News Channel 3 takes a look at how they're operating in triple-digit temperatures to stay open and survive as a business.