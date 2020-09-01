RSO: Missing teens from San Jacinto might be in Coachella or Indio

News

The whereabouts of two girls who ran away from their respective homes in San Jacinto were unknown today, and authorities asked for the public's help locating them.

Julissa Garcia, 15, and Zulema Rubi Amezcua-Delval, 14, were last seen in the 500 block of Athol Street on Saturday evening, according to Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Joe Tijerina, who indicated the teenagers might have headed for Coachella or Indio.

The county's Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force was investigating the matter, he said.

Garcia is thin with medium-length brown hair and eyes, and Amezcula- Delval is average weight, with long black hair and dark brown eyes. No other descriptive details were available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact task force investigators at 760-836-1600.