A canine is the new member of the DA’s Bureau of Investigation in Riverside County

An electronic scent detection canine has joined the DA's Bureau of Investigation in Riverside County. Chewie now works with the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement/Internet Crimes Against Children (SAFE/ICAC) task force.

The DA's office wrote in a media release, "The newest member of the DA’s Bureau of Investigation loves to meet new people, chew on branches, and play “tug-o-war”. But he also is very good at finding electronic device that suspects, like those involved in child pornography, try to hide from authorities."

Chewie is trained find devices like laptops, thumb drives, SD cards, external hard drives, cell phones, tablets, etc. Essentially all electronic devices that are used to store digital media.

