Palm Springs Congressional Gold Medal recipient Joseph Beaver dies

The office of Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz is reporting the death of longtime Palm Springs resident Joseph Beaver.

Beaver was a civil rights activist, one of the first African Americans to serve in the Marines in World War II, and recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal.

Beaver was also the founder of the Palm Springs Black Historical and Cultural Society.

Congressman Ruiz describes Beaver as a "mentor to many of us".

In his post, Congressman Ruiz also wrote, "may he rest in peace and may we continue his legacy of service".

There is no word on Beaver's cause of death.