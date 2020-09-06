Firefighters Continue To Battle El Dorado Fire In Yucaipa, Cause Revealed To Be Gender Reveal Party Smoke Device

News

Cal Fire Law Enforcement has determined the El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party.

Firefighters on Sunday continued to battle intense flames in the Yucaipa area as a 7,050-acres brush fire continues to burn amid extreme weather conditions.

The El Dorado fire erupted around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at El Dorado Ranch Park, and by afternoon, had spurred the evacuation of about 3,000 residents.

The fire remained at 5 percent containment, with more than 600 personnel battling the flames.

The following areas remain under evacuation: Oak Glen, Hwy 38 Area of Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls, North Bench Yucaipa (All Resident north of Yucaipa Blvd, East of Bryant, and south of Hwy 38, and all residents North of Carter, west of Bryant, and South of Highway 38).

An evacuation warning remains in effect for North Bench Yucaipa (west of Jefferson Street north of Oak Glen Road, east of Bryant Street, south of the Yucaipa Ridge).