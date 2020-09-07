Smoke machine at gender reveal party sparks massive El Dorado Fire

News

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - On Sunday CalFire determined that the cause of the massive El Dorado Fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest was sparked by a smoke-generating 'pyrotechnic device' at a gender reveal party at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.

As of Monday the fire has burned 7,386 acres and is 7 percent contained. Thousands of residents have been forced from their homes after mandatory evacuations were issued for parts of Oak Glen, Yucaipa, Forest Falls and Mountain Home Village.

