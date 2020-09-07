Live at 6: Officials hold community meeting on El Dorado Fire

News

WATCH LIVE HERE:

The San Bernardino County Fire Department is hosting a virtual community meeting tonight at 6 p.m. with an update on the El Dorado Fire.

The El Dorado Fire has burned 8,600 acres since it first started on Saturday morning. Officials said the blaze was sparked by a smoke-emitting firework used at a gender-reveal gathering at El Dorado Ranch Park.

Record heat and dry conditions helped the fire quickly spread north to the Yucaipa Ridge, fire officials said.

Thousands of residents have been forced from their homes after mandatory evacuations were issued for parts of Oak Glen, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Cherry Valley, and Mountain Home Village.

Meanwhile, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a

smoke advisory for some parts of Riverside County due to the fire.

Residents who see ash or smell smoke were urged to limit their

exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking

alternate shelter, and avoiding vigorous physical activity.