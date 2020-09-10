9/11 memorial ceremony being held in Palm Springs, here’s how to take part remotely this year

News

This Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. The attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania killed 2,977 Americans.

On Friday morning, our local fire departments will pay tribute to the men, women and first responders who lost their lives that day.

Because of COVID-19, Captain Nathan Gunkel with Palm Springs Fire says the annual ceremony will be happening differently this year. They will not be hosting the normal “public gathering” to remember 9/11 as a community.

Gunkle says instead, local fire stations will be hosting a ceremony and broadcasting on Channel 17 throughout the morning.

KESQ will also be covering the event live on air 5-7 a.m. You can also watch KESQ’s livestream of the ceremony once it gets underway here:

The ceremony schedule is as follows: