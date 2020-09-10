9/11 memorial ceremony being held in Palm Springs, here’s how to take part remotely this year
This Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. The attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania killed 2,977 Americans.
On Friday morning, our local fire departments will pay tribute to the men, women and first responders who lost their lives that day.
Because of COVID-19, Captain Nathan Gunkel with Palm Springs Fire says the annual ceremony will be happening differently this year. They will not be hosting the normal “public gathering” to remember 9/11 as a community.
Gunkle says instead, local fire stations will be hosting a ceremony and broadcasting on Channel 17 throughout the morning.
KESQ will also be covering the event live on air 5-7 a.m. You can also watch KESQ’s livestream of the ceremony once it gets underway here:
The ceremony schedule is as follows:
- 5:15 a.m. Fire station crews will be dispatched to respond to the 9/11 memorial at Station 443, located at 300 North El Cielo. Crews will be wearing their badge uniforms with face masks and line up for a Moment of Silence.
- 5:46 a.m. Fire crews will take place in the Moment of Silence.
- 6:15 a.m. Crews will line up for the Lowering of Flag ceremony, performed by Honor Guard.
