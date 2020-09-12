2 Suspects Arrested Connected to Robbery in Thousand Palms
Riverside County Sheriff Deputies arrested 2 people suspected of being involved in a robbery in Thousand Palms.
38-year-old Francisco Leyva of Thousand Palms and 19-year old Nicholas Diaz of Coachella were taken into custody following a robbery investigation.
The robbery happened Thursday, in front of the Circle-K at Ramon road and Monterey avenue.
We're told one of the suspects punched someone and took a necklace from that person.
During the investigation, Gang Task Force Officers say they recovered a handgun and methamphetamine.
Leyva and Diaz were booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.
