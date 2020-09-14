A Smoky Start to the Week

News

The Smoke Advisory for the Valley has been extended as smoke continues to filter in to our skies.

Because of the smoke, our Air Quality is quite poor today, in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range, and getting worse.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Sally is threatening the Gulf Coast, specifically the City of New Orleans, and will likely become a Hurricane before making landfall tomorrow.

Here at home, our highs will be running slightly above normal through the week, starting today:

The 7-Day Forecast takes us up to 109 by Wednesday, with a nice cooling trend for the end of the week.