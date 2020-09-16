Change of plans: Palm Springs sports arena will move near Palm Desert

News

PALM DESERT, Calif. - On Wednesday Oak View Group, a global development company, announced its partnership with The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation to build a sports and entertainment arena on a private stretch of land at I-10 and Cook Street near Palm Desert.

The project was originally slated to go up near Agua Caliente Casino in downtown Palm Springs, on N. Calle Encilia and E. Amado Road. The development group and the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians were in negotiations to build the arena, which would be capable of housing 10,000 guests.

Oak View Group issued a news release on Wednesday with the change of plans. The release read in part:

“After more than a year of good faith negotiations we were unable to finalize an agreement with the Agua Caliente tribal leaders for OVG to lease, develop and operate the privately funded arena,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. “We appreciate the ongoing support and encouragement from the community and are very pleased to be partnering with the Berger Foundation who share our vision for creating a world-class venue for the Coachella Valley and what will be one of the most premier music and professional sports arenas in the world."

The company said the new location will be built on 43 acres of land, with more than 300,000 square feet. A total of 10,000 seats will still be included in the project.

The former project was set to be the home of the valley's new American Hockey League Team.

According to the Oak View Group, the new arena "will be the home of the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team and will include an adjoining facility that will serve as a year-round community gathering space and the training center for the AHL team."

