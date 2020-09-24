Skip to Content
News
Police investigating Palm Springs overnight shooting

Police were investigating a reported shooting in Palm Springs early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of East San Rafael Drive at 12:44 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to a department spokesman, William Hutchinson.

Officers located shell casings and took a report.

Hutchinson said residents thought the shots came from some people who live within the neighborhood, but officers could find no victims, or homes or vehicles struck.

