Police investigating Palm Springs overnight shooting

News

Police were investigating a reported shooting in Palm Springs early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of East San Rafael Drive at 12:44 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to a department spokesman, William Hutchinson.

Officers located shell casings and took a report.

Hutchinson said residents thought the shots came from some people who live within the neighborhood, but officers could find no victims, or homes or vehicles struck.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.