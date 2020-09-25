Major injury crash causes traffic back-up on I-10 near Jefferson St

News

A crash on Interstate 10 just before the Jefferson Street exit is causing a traffic back-up on both sides of the freeway.

Traffic is beginning to move on the westbound side of the freeway, according to News Channel 3 crew at the scene.

There are no details on the crash, but the California Highway Patrol is investigating it as a major injury traffic collision.

There are no further details available at this time, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.