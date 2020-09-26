La Quinta High School student holds supply drive for Saul Martinez Elementary School

News

Alyssa Torres is making a difference in the town she grew up in.

“I wanted this to be about giving back to my old school," Torres told News Channel 3.

The current senior at La Quinta High School coordinated a supply drive to help out her alma mater, Saul Martinez Elementary School in Mecca.

“I noticed coming into the Desert Sands Unified School District that things are kind of different out here," she said. "I’m not going to lie, there’s still that need to get school supplies but it wasn’t as rough as it was out there in Mecca," she shared.

Torres said it’s not always easy for families in Mecca to drive long distances for school supplies.

“I knew they needed it and I knew that it would help them not even just the family but it would help the school,” Torres said.

Several people donated items like backpacks, paper and crayons at Torres' supply drive on Saturday.

“The sheriff’s department just donated a whole truckload of stuff so the La Quinta community has had my back throughout this whole entire thing and I’m so grateful for that because we’ll be able to give back to the Mecca community," she said.

“Alyssa is my daughter. She’s my oldest,” Torres' mother, Vanessa Mager told News Channel 3 as she watched her daughter run the supply drive.

“Alyssa has the hugest heart in the world and always wanting to give back and look at ways of thanking those who have shaped her life,” Mager said.

“I’m not at all surprised because she’s a great kid,” Christina Ganez said as she was donating school supplies.

“And it’s amazing to watch a 17-year-old girl put this all together,” Torres' mother said.

Next, Torres plans to deliver all of these supplies to her former school which will then be given out to families in need as children continue distance learning.

“Even though times are rough right now you still can have people to rely on,” Torres said.

It’s not too late to donate school supplies. If you'd like to help send an email to mary.perry@desertsands.us