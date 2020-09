News

The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force arrested a 21-year-old man in Desert Hot Springs, after conducting a search warrant at a residence on Paintbrush Trail.

It happened at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers say they recovered an illegally manufactured AR-15 Rifle, ammunition, and suspected cocaine.

The man arrested was booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.