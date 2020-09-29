Play on! Park playgrounds to reopen in Coachella Valley

News

The move to the ‘red tier’ in Riverside County brought signals and hope that many aspects of everyday life are evolving into a new normal. Restrictions are being lifted. We can now -- with modifications -- go to see a movie and dine indoors. We can go to indoor gyms and go inside places of worship.

City and county parks have been open, with modifications for safety. However, until an announcement Monday by the California Department of Public Health, much of the playground equipment in public parks in the Coachella Valley remained covered in caution tape or otherwise blocked from use.

"COVID-19 continues to pose a severe risk to communities and requires all people in California to follow necessary precautions and to adapt the way they live and function in light of this ongoing risk." read the new guidance from CDPH.

The new information continued with these steps to "keep our outdoor playgrounds safe, open and fun."

Visitors to outdoor community playgrounds must comply with the following requirements:

1. Face masks over the mouth and nose are required for everyone 2 years of age or older with caregiver supervision at all times to ensure face mask use

2. Do not use the playground when different households are unable to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or when the capacity limit of [number of children and number of adults] has been reached

3. Caregivers must monitor to keep adults and children from different households at least 6 feet apart

4. Consider coming on different times or days to avoid wait times and potential crowded times

5. No eating or drinking in playground, to ensure face masks are worn at all times

6. Wash or sanitize hands before and after using the playground.

7. Elderly and persons with underlying medical conditions should avoid playground when others are present

8. Limit visit to 30 min per day when others are present

This new guidance clears up what was previously uncertain. Last week, we asked city officials throughout the area about the status of playground equipment in their cities.

‘No caution tape’

Some city officials reported last week that their playgrounds were open or soon to reopen.

Cathedral City spokesperson Chris Parman told News Channel 3, “Our parks were allowed to reopen by state and county orders back in mid-June and have remained open. There has been no caution tape around the children play areas since then.”

Parman said two exceptions to this include the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater park which is under construction. The water to The Fountain of Life has also been kept off due to social distancing and other concerns.

In Indio, “that tape is coming off” said Brooke Beare, Director of Communications & Marketing. She didn’t have a firm timeline, but did confirm the playgrounds are being cleaned in preparation to reopen.

“City park amenities; tennis courts, pickleball courts and playgrounds are open with social distancing guidelines,” said Gabe Codding, Marketing Director for the City of Rancho Mirage.

“The City has incorporated a daily protocol of disinfecting common touch points within the parks, including gate handles, benches and the like." Codding told News Channel 3. "Signs are posted for social distancing practices and sanitation stations (sanitizing wipes) are also provided at the city parks.”

Codding said, “the state and county have not restricted use of parks within any of the tiered levels.”

“The state hasn't indicated a tier”

Several city officials said their playgrounds remained closed last week. They pointed to previous state document for campgrounds, RV parks, and outdoor recreation.

Riverside County spokesperson Brooke Federico said last week, “According to the state’s guidance documents, shared playground equipment can be reopened depending upon where the playground is located.”

City and county parks, she says, “fall under the "Campgrounds, RV Parks and Outdoor Recreation" guidance.”

Federico explained at the time, “The modifications in this guidance call for the shared playground equipment to be closed.”

* Campgrounds, RV Parks, Outdoor Recreation – shared playground equipment must remain closed. COVID-19 INDUSTRY GUIDANCE: Campgrounds, RV Parks, and Outdoor Recreation

Review of the state’s color-coded tier system, a Blueprint for a Safer Economy, did not define when these play areas could be reopened.

Federico told News Channel 3 last week, “Right now the state hasn't indicated a tier in which playgrounds at these locations would be reopened.” But in La Quinta, a spokesperson told us Friday, “the State guidelines have stated that playgrounds in public parks are closed in all tiers.”

However, this week's new guidance now allows the reopening of public playgrounds at city and county parks.

As of Friday, La Quinta’s splash pad and playgrounds remained off-limits. “We are waiting for the clear from either the County or the State on when they will allow playgrounds/equipment to open.” said Marcie Graham. Riverside County officials told News Channel 3 that splash pads are now permitted under state guidance.

La Quinta is getting ready to keep equipment safer when it does reopen. “The City is prepared to work with a vendor that will sanitize the equipment at the beginning of each day as well as signage to remind the community the importance of taking the proper safety precautions with hand washing before and after use, as well as social distancing when possible.” Graham said.

In Coachella, they are also planning weekly disinfecting of playground equipment.

It's a similar situation in Palm Desert. City parks have been open for many recreational activities like running, cycling, and walking, but until Monday, the date when playground equipment might reopen is still unclear. In Palm Desert, David Hermann said last week, “We remain hopeful that it can happen soon as we know that many parents are eager to bring their children out to play, especially now that the weather is getting cooler. City staff is already working to ensure that Palm Desert’s park playgrounds are ready to reopen quickly and safely as soon as that becomes possible.”

Desert Recreation District spokesperson Noelle Furon told News Channel 3, “we have to follow the science and government guidelines.” Furon continued. “We are researching if the outdoor playground equipment guidelines may be changing now that the County has been moved up a tier.” DRD follows state and county guidelines and would follow city guidelines if they are stricter.

‘A critical resource’

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez sent a letter to Governor Newsom earlier this month to ask for additional state guidance in reopening “outdoor activities for youth, such as playgrounds and sport amenities.” State Senator Melissa Melendez, who represents Coachella Valley and surrounding areas, signed it.

The letter read in part:

“Public parks and playgrounds provide a critical shared outdoor resource for families, but the indefinite closure further disadvantages children who have limited other options for outdoor recreation and physical activity.” “As we consider guidance on reopening of for-profit businesses like gyms and fitness centers or family entertainment centers, it seems clear that we are neglecting to consider the community resource of playgrounds and public sport amenities in our shared “backyards”. There is little mention of playgrounds in the most updated Guidance Documents from the California Department of Public Health, which indicate playgrounds should be closed, but do not indicate when or under what circumstances it may be safe to reopen them. Guidance for amenities in parks is also unclear. Additionally, information from the Blueprint for a Safer Economy on the reopening of various sectors by county tier does not appear to include any reference to under what tier playgrounds or sport amenities in public parks may reopen, leaving cities, counties, and families confused.” CA Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, District 80

Playgrounds & family friendly outdoor activities are critical right now. That’s why 23 bi-partisan members of the Legislature joined me in asking the Governor (again) for clearer statewide guidance on how and when public park amenities can reopen for families. #LetTheKidsPlay pic.twitter.com/9fQKoP5468 — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) September 16, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers "guiding principles” to park administrators.

Their message in part: “Be thoughtful about the re-opening and care of playgrounds,” but leaves much of the decision as to when and how to re-open playgrounds in the hands of state and local regulations. Social distancing and regular cleaning of high-touch areas are recommended for parks, but they also note, “Outdoor areas generally require normal routine cleaning and do not require disinfection.”

Until the caution tape comes off, families have other options for outdoor activities. Youth sports are allowed with physical distancing and a consistent group of participants. Other areas of the local parks are open.

News Channel 3 will continue to monitor for updates on reopening changes.

Note: Indian Wells has no playground equipment in city parks. This article will be updated when information from the City of Palm Springs is available.