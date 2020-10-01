Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coachella Valley easing back into things

News

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coachella Valley reopened for child care in recent weeks, but President and CEO Quinton Egson said they're taking things slow to prevent coronavirus spread.

Egson said he's received countless calls from long-time volunteers inquiring about when they'll be able to come back and help out at the clubs. Volunteers are not allowed back yet, Egson said because he does not want to risk it. More people means a higher risk of potentially spreading the virus.

Youth sports, which are allowed with restrictions in Riverside County, are also a big part of the Boys & Girls Clubs. While Egson said bringing sports is in the plan, right now the clubs are focused on providing safe and successful child care.

The La Quinta Boys & Girls Club plans to host a grand reopening ceremony Friday with featured guest, Deputy D.A. Clara Levrault, a former club member.

More on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley's return plan tonight at 6 p.m. on KESQ!