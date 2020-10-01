Grocery Outlet, drive-thru Starbucks coming to La Quinta Village Center

News

The La Quinta Village Center in the cove area of the city has struggled since the Ralph's grocery store closed in 2013, but that could soon change as new tenants are set to arrive next year.

Wilson Meade Commercial Real Estate announced that Grocery Outlet will be occupying the former Ralph's building. The store is scheduled to open by the end of July 2021.

In addition, La Quinta Cove will have its first drive-thru coffee shop. A drive-thru Starbucks is currently under construction and scheduled to open in early 2021.

Old Town Peddler, a bike rentals and repairs store, will also be joining the center.

Wilson Meade representatives also said they are in negotiation to add a Mexican restaurant and Mediterranean restaurant.

The Village Center is located on the northwest corner of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta.

The center has been 80% vacant since the Ralph's closed, however, Wilson Meade started representing the center in July.

"We started representing this center the end of July, and began aggressively marketing it to try to bring new life back into the La Quinta Cove," said Michael Meade, co-founder of Wilson Meade Commercial Real Estate. "We're excited to be able to let folks know they're going to be really seeing a transformation happening at the La Quinta Village Center."

Wilson Meade added that there are a variety of other suites available within the center, including a fully improved dental office, and varying sized retail suites. A stand-alone, 4,858 square feet fully improved, Class "A" office building is also available on the hard corner of Calle Tampico and Washington Avenue.

For more information about Wilson Meade Commercial Real Estate, visit www.Wilson-Meade.com.