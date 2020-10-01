It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, doctors encourage annual mammograms despite pandemic

Coronavirus

It's officially October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Desert Regional's Comprehensive Cancer Center is lit up in pink to honor breast cancer survivors and remind people of the importance of getting an annual mammogram.

The center is once again offering "Mammo Mondays," where they are open with extended hours (8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.) to accommodate more patients. Dr. Judy Jackson, Medical Director at the Comprehensive Cancer Center, says many of her regular patients have not been showing up for annual mammograms, and it's cause for concern.

She believes patients are putting off the annual preventative procedure due to coronavirus concerns. She wants to assure her patients, however, that the center is doing everything possible to make sure patient visits are safe. From increased sanitation efforts to reworking the layout of the center, several protective changes have been made.

She says an astonishing one in eight women will experience breast cancer in their lifetime. Early detection with a mammogram can save lives, and she says even a few months can make a big difference when it comes to a cancerous growth.

For more information on making an appointment for a mammogram, click here.