Community comes together to support families hurt by Indio mobile home fire

The city of Indio and Desert Sands Unified School District are encouraging the community to show support to three families who lost everything in a mobile home park fire this week.

The fire decimated their homes at the Pueblo del Sol community on Wednesday.

DSUSD is accepting donated items and gift cards at Indio High School or Summit High School. Items are needed for both men and women, adults and children - including, but not limited to, clothing and school supplies.

