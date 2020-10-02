No injuries reported in late-night Palm Springs shooting

News

No injuries were reported after an overnight shooting in a north Palm Springs neighborhood.

The violence was reported shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Palm Vista Drive in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood.

An investigation was underway and police officers could be seen there picking up spent bullet shell casings.

Officers also closed Interstate 10 briefly at the Indian Canyon Drive interchange where they appeared to be searching for something.

It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related, and police have announced no arrests or suspect information.

