Rally to reopen schools countywide to be held at Palm Desert High School

Coronavirus

According to organizers from the group Open Our Schools, a rally is scheduled to take place at Palm Desert High School at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2nd, to urge the opening of schools countywide.

"We will come together as parents, students and teachers to safely open our schools," said rally organizer Leslie Kantor. "Mental health, social interaction and in-person learning are crucial for students. We are urging others to join us in our efforts to reopen schools. We will make some noise in a respectful, peaceful and safe way to get our kids back in the classroom."

Organizers say signs will be provided and they’re encouraging attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The group will gather on the Cook Street side of Palm Desert High School.

The rally comes as debate on when to return to in-person learning continues within our valley school districts. Now that Riverside County is in the “red tier” of reopening, county officials have said schools can resume in-person learning. However, to do so, the county needs to remain in the red tier for at least two weeks, and then rigorous health criteria must be met.

School districts have said they don't want to reopen prematurely, in the event of another closure or tier change.