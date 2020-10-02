The risks President Trump faces after testing positive for COVID-19

News

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. The president tweeted early Friday morning:

"Tonight @FLOTUS and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER."

The White House said Friday that President Trump was showing "mild symptoms."

On Thursday the president's physician said both the president and the first lady "are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."

The announcement came a short time after Hope Hicks, one of the president's top advisors, also tested positive. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for the virus.

A rally that was set to happen in Sanford, Florida on Friday has been canceled.

In the past President Trump has been vocal about his refusal to wear a mask. Many top aides, and others that the president has come in contact with in recent days, are going through the process of getting tested.

This comes as the nation grapples with more than 205,000 COVID-related deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that number to jump between 219,000 and 232,000 deaths by October 24, when the agency plans to release some of its latest numbers.

