COVID-19 treatments: a look at what President Trump is taking

Last Friday President Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. From there it was a whirlwind of sorts, with the president's physician saying he felt 'fatigued,' to the president being admitted to Walter Reed National Medical Center. Over the weekend, doctors made contradictory statements on whether the president had received supplemental oxygen, despite noting that the the presdient's oxygen levels "dipped."

On Sunday he briefly left the hospital as he waved to supporters from his motorcade. Today he tweeted he would be leaving the hospital:

I will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!

Throughout the course of the president's diagnosis, he has been given several treatments including an antibody cocktail, and Remdesivir, which is now approved as a source of treatment by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

