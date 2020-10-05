Regal movie theaters across the US shut down this week

News

Regal Cinemas is temporarily suspending operations at all 536 of its theaters in the United States due to continued revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic, its parent company Cineworld announced Monday.

"This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets – including meeting, and often exceeding, local health and safety guidelines in our theatres and working constructively with regulators and industry bodies to restore public confidence in our industry," Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, said in a statement early Monday morning.

The theaters will close on Thursday, and the company will continue to monitor the market and adjust their plans accordingly, the announcement said.