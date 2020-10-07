Palm Springs Aerial Tramway set to reopen on Friday

News

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is scheduled to reopen Friday, it was announced today.

No walk-ins will be allowed, guests will have to make an advanced reservation.

The world's largest rotating tramcar will initially open Friday through Monday. The first car will head up each day at 8 a.m., with the last car down at 6 p.m.

The tramway has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have been allowed to reopen as they are considered transportation.

Officials are requiring Tram-goers to adhere to a list of new policies aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in order to ride, including:

Reservations are required for all visitors;

Tram cars will now depart approximately every 20 minutes to allow staff time to sanitize cars between each trip;

Car capacities have been reduced to 10-12 passengers at a time to allow for social distancing;

A portion of each car will be set aside for annual passholders;

stations, and in the tram cars, but not in the state park; and Guests must submit to temperature screenings.

Officials warned potential visitors that only Long Valley will be open for outdoor recreation for the time being due to fire danger.

All annual passholders will see their passes extended due to the shutdown. Since 1963, the tram has carried visitors 2 1/2 miles to the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument, a trip that takes about 10 minutes.

At an elevation of 8,516 feet, Mountain Station offers visitors two restaurants, observation decks, a natural history museum, two documentary theaters and an entry point to more than 50 miles of hiking trails.

Additional information, including whether restaurants will reopen, was not immediately available