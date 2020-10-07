Spectrum internet outage reported around the desert

News

Internet outages were causing connection issues for students distance learning and parents working from home Wednesday morning.

The outage appeared to be only affecting Spectrum customers.

Spectrum said it was aware of an issue affecting services for customers in Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado in a Tweet but made no specific mention of California outages.

We are aware of an issue affecting services for customers in Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Engineers and investigating and are working towards a resolution. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) October 7, 2020

An internet site, Downdetector showed southern California in an outage, and people on social media were reporting the same thing.

The company's service site said engineers are investigating and are working towards a resolution.

Local educators were emailing and texting messages to parents and students asking to let them know if their child is unable to attend daily Zoom class meetings.

