News

Governor Gavin Newsom will "announce new actions in the fight against climate change" Wednesday at noon, according to a tweet sent by his office.

TODAY: Governor @GavinNewsom will announce new actions in the fight against climate change.



📹 Watch live at 12 PM.

YouTube: https://t.co/G9pkTVYLwq

Facebook: https://t.co/JoQMRGw4Ss

Twitter: @CAGovernor pic.twitter.com/JZy8Uc3u7I — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 7, 2020

In September, Governor Newsom announced a plan to phase out gas-powered cars in 15 years.

You can watch his announcement live here on KESQ.com.