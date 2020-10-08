Palm Springs business owner urges more people to get tested to stay open

News

Businesses in Riverside County are facing uncertainty with regard to restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser discussed on Tuesday morning about the possibility of the county being moved back to the more restrictive purple tier, rather than the current red tier status. All because of the rising numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.

Now, one local business is urging more people to get tested so businesses can stay open.

